/IPL 2026 | Will GT repeat 2022 title-winning feat - What data says about two seasons?

GT are set to play the qualifier 1 in IPL 2026 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on Tuesday (May 26). GT have been one of the most consistent IPL teams since their debut in 2022 - the same year when they won their maiden and only IPL trophy. Since 2022, GT have made it to playoffs three more times in four seasons including in IPL 2026. The winner of GT vs RCB will go straight to the final while the lose will face winner of SRH vs RR eliminator in the second qualifier. There's have been many similarities for GT in the ongoing season and the title-winning IPL 2022 season, let's have look at GT's chances to win the second IPL trophy and what is working for them.

Wins after 14 league matches

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In their 2022 title-winning season, Gujarat Titans had already secured a top position by winning 10 out of their 14 matches, building early momentum that allowed them to dominate the league stage comfortably. In the current 2026 campaign, GT have once again maintained a strong mid-season push with nine wins in 14 matches proving their consistency in building early qualification pressure rather than late surges.

Net Run Rate (NRR)

In 2022, GT finished with a healthy positive net run rate of around +0.316, reflecting their ability to win games convincingly rather than narrowly. In the current IPL 2026 season, their NRR trend has improved to +0.695, because of more attacking batting and higher 200+ totals in the league from all teams.

Runs scored

The 2022 side was built on controlled batting, as they scored 2,339 runs in 278.1 overs at a run rate of 8.4. In 2026, the batting approach has become more attacking with 2,558 runs in 270.4 overs at a run rate of 9.4. The overall team totals trending higher in comparison, especially in matches where the top order has fired.

Wickets taken

Bowling has always been GT’s strongest identity. In 2022, they were the second top wicket-taking side with 100 wickets out of 160 available. In the current season, the wicket tally remains strong with 107 wickets in 14 matches so far. GT also gave away 2,216 runs in 273.5 overs at 8.10 in 2022 and in IPL 2026, they have managed to hover around the same data - giving away 2,434 runs in 278 overs at a rate of 8.75.

Top performers

GT built IPL 2022 victory around middle-order with Hardik Pandya and David Miller scoring nearly 500 runs coupled with Shubman Gill's 483 at the top. In 2026, GT has relied heavily on the top order with Gill again scoring 616 runs and building great partnership with Sai Sudharsan who has Orange Cap with 638 runs. Jos Buttler is also chipping in beautifully at number 3 with 469 runs.