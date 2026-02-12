/Severe weight loss & drips: Mumbai meal that landed Abhishek Sharma in hospital

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has suffered severe weight loss due to dehydration caused by a stomach infection (from a meal he had in Mumbai ahead of India’s tournament opener against the USA). The latest report suggests that Abhishek has now been discharged from the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, where he was admitted to on Monday.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection," a BCCI source said in a chat with PTI. "Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But the match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now."

But from where it all began? A Times of India (TOI) report claims that Abhishek consumed a meal following Team India’s net session on February 6 in Mumbai - on the eve of the USA tie, which triggered a severe infection, leading to his hospitalisation soon after. His current situation, however, doesn’t permit him to take the field against Namibia in India’s second league game on Thursday (Feb 12), with the management pushed to make a forced change at the top, likely roping in Sanju Samson for this game.



The Indian Team, however, would want to have a fully fit Abhishek Sharma ready for the marquee clash against Pakistan this Sunday (Feb 15) in Colombo.

Severe weight loss

Despite the stomach bug, Abhishek played against the USA, although he got out on a first-ball duck inside the first over, and later did not even take the field, not even for the compulsory handshake after the match. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate informed the media about Abhishek’s condition after the match, which India won by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.



"Abhi (Abhishek) still has got a few issues with his tummy," ten Doeschate said in the post-match presser. "We are hopeful that he'll be available for the game in two days' time."



The stomach infection, coupled with the weather change, escalated into high fever and subsequently dehydration, which led to severe weight loss. After significant fluid and weight loss, Abhishek was admitted to the Delhi hospital for treatment.

