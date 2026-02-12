India vs Namibia in T20 World Cup: Abhishek out, Samson to open and Bumrah returns; check India’s potential XI

Google Preferred
  India vs Namibia: Abhishek out, Samson to open and Bumrah returns; check India's potential XI

Published: Feb 12, 2026, 11:15 IST
India and Namibia will face off for the second time in T20 World Cup history, having earlier clashed in the 2021 edition, where Team India emerged victorious with nine wickets. 

Team India readies for its second league game against Namibia at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Delhi on Thursday (Feb 12). After opening its account against the USA in its tournament opener, the co-host faces another associate nation, with several changes in the playing XI looming. Opener Abhishek Sharma remains highly unlikely to feature in the XI despite getting discharged from the hospital for a stomach infection, with backup opener Sanju Samson likely to replace him in the playing XI. Ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the USA match due to illness, will also return to the side for India’s second match.

On the other hand, Team India escaped an injury scare as in-form opener Ishan Kishan suffered a blow to his ankle while batting on the match eve in Delhi. Facing Jasprit Bumrah in the nets, Ishan endured a painful Yorker off the ace seamer, struggling to even stand for some time after that.

However, the BCCI hasn’t made any official announcement about his injury, indicating Ishan could regain full fitness in time for the Namibia game.

Team India’s predicted playing XI for the Namibia game –

Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy

Playing conditions and weather report –

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi could provide a banger wicket, a paradise for the batters, also considering its smaller dimensions. However, naturally slow and low in nature, the surface on offer is likely to have something for everyone.

Weather conditions -

The rain Gods would stay away for the India vs Namibia tie as the temperature would drop (from 21 degrees to 17 degrees) during the match time, and with clearer skies, it would become a perfect stage for this Group A game.

Check our Namibia’s predicted playing XI –

Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

Meanwhile, India won its previous match against the USA, and Namibia is entering this contest on the back of a loss to the Netherlands in its tournament opener. A win here for India would strengthen its position on the points table, with the Pakistan game looming next.

