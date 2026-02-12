/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Make of that what you want:' Namibia skipper slams no night training session before India match

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus has called out no under-lights training session ahead of India match in T20 World Cup 2026. Namibia face India on Thursday (Feb 12) at Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi in T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture. The Namibia skipper was clearly not amused by not getting any night practice session while India getting two of them. Erasmus, however, remained unperturbed by lack of training under lights and vowed to put up a good fight against the defending champions for first of their T20 WC 2026 campaign. The two teams have faced each other only once - in T20 World Cup 2021 - and India won the contest by 9 wickets.

Namibia skipper Erasmus not happy with no under lights training session ahead of India match

"We haven't had a night training session before this game — I'm not sure why. I believe India has had two night sessions. You can make of that what you want," said Erasmus at the press conference on the eve (Feb 11) of Group A India match in T20 World Cup 2026.

The Namibia skipper explained why it was important for them to get a session under lights and said: "We don't have floodlights back home in Namibia, so we don't really play day-night or night games."

What happened last time India faced Namibia in a T20I

The two sides have faced each other only oce in T20Is and the match was played in 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai, UAE. India, under Virat Kohli, won the toss and decided to field first. India bowlers proved the captain's decision right and stopped Namibia at 132/8in 20 overs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin took three wickets each while Bumrah chipped in with a couple. For Namibia, David Wiese top scored with 26 while opener Stephan Baard scored 21.