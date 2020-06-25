Sergio Ramos' free kick helps Real Madrid top the La Liga table

Sergio Ramos led the team from the front as his stunning freekick has helped Real Madrid to go back on top of La Liga table as they beat Real Mallorca 2-0 on Wednesday.

Also read: Sergio Aguero's knee surgery goes well, expected to return in August

Ramos justified his move when he denied Gareth Bale from taking the free-kick, he smashed the curling ball into the top corner. Madrid's 19-year-old prodigy, Vinicius Junior opened the score for the team in the first half.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are levelled on points in the table but due to superior goal differences, the Bernabeu side is on top.

"There are seven finals left," said Ramos. "There will be only one league in the year of coronavirus and we want to win it for the fans."

Gareth Bale got his first start since February 16 as coach Zinedine Zidane continued his rotation policy. Despite a start, the Welshman had an underwhelming display on the pitch and is unlikely to be a constant in the playing XI.

Vinicius Junior displayed a good form on the pitch as the Brazilian also hit the crossbar in the first half.

Eden Hazard continues to struggle with his ankle injury and was taken off shortly after an hour.

There was also the time in the end for history to be made as Mallorca's Luka Romero became the youngest player ever to play in La Liga, aged 15 years and 219 days.