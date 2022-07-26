SC issues notice to former India captain MS Dhoni in arbitration proceedings against Amrapali group

The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued a notice to former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni in the ongoing case against the Amrapali Group. The top court has decided to stay arbitration proceedings initiated by the Delhi High Court against the Amrapali group on Dhoni's plea. Dhoni had initiated the arbitral proceedings against the real estate firm over a financial dispute.

Dhoni was the brand ambassador of the Amrapali Group, which is now a defunct company. A bench of justices U U Lalit and Bela M Trivedi on Monday noticed that the interest of the home buyers needs to be secured first so those who had invested their money can be allotted flats in time.

The court also noted that the erstwhile management of the Amrapali Group, which is currently behind the bars, cannot be asked to represent the company's cause in the arbitration proceedings. The court said it is issuing notices to two claimants to stay the arbitrations proceedings initiated by them against the Amrapali Group.

Also Read: 'Cut ODIs from 50 to 40 overs': Ravi Shastri gives bold suggestion to make ODI cricket entertaining

"We issue notices to two claimants of two arbitrations cases," said the bench led by U U Lalit and Bela M Trivedi. While one of the two arbitrations cases has been initiated by Dhoni against Amrapali Homes Projects Private Ltd, the other one has been initiated by a firm named S.T. Constructions against Amrapali Princely Estate Private Ltd.

Dhoni is facing legal trouble in the case as the Amrapali homebuyers allege an amount of Rs 42 crore (INR 420 million) has to be recovered from the former India captain. The amount was allegedly paid to him as endorsement fees for being the brand ambassador of the now-defunct real estate firm and it was diverted from the amount deposited by the homebuyers.

Also Read: From MS Dhoni to Aaron Finch: Captains to have won T20 World Cup

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, continues to ply his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He had stepped down as the captain of CSK ahead of the start of IPL 2022 earlier this year before taking over the baton once again from Ravindra Jadeja after the team's poor start to the season.

(With inputs from agencies)