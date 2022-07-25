From MS Dhoni to Aaron Finch: Captains to have won T20 World Cup

MS Dhoni led India in the inaugural T20 World Cup, held in South Africa. A second-stringed Team India returned with the elusive title as a young captain Dhoni led the Men in Blue to a five-run win in the summit clash, where the national side beat Pakistan in a humdinger of a clash at Johannesburg.
2) Younis Khan
Younis Khan-led Pakistan won the 2009 T20 World Cup, held in England. The Men in Green were at their best in the second edition, after missing out on winning the inaugural edition two years back. In the final, Younis & Co. defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets at Lord's.
3) Paul Collingwood
The 2010 T20 World Cup final was held between Ashes rivals England and Australia, in West Indies. The Paul Collingwood-led Three Lions hammered Australia by seven wickets in a one-sided final, with Craig Keiswetter and Kevin Pietersen shining with the bat in chase of 148 after Ryan Sidebottom's twin scalps restricted Michael Clarke-led Aussies to 147-6.
4) Daren Sammy
Daren Sammy remains the only captain to win the T20 World Cup title twice. He led a power-packed West Indies line-up to their first-ever title in the 2012 edition, held in Sri Lanka. In the final, the Windies faced tournament-favourites and hosts Mahela Jayawardene-led Islanders in Colombo.
In a low-scoring match, the Windies rode on Marlon Samuels' 78 to post 137/6 on a tricky surface. A combined bowling performance, led by Sunil Narine's 3 for 9, took the Men in Maroon to a memorable 36-run win.
In the 2016 edition, in India, Sammy-led Windies once again emerged on top. Defeating hosts India in the semi-finals, West Indies faced England in the final match and chased down a moderate 156 thanks to Samuels' 85 not out and Carlos Brathwaite's breathtaking 10-ball 34*, studded with four sixes on the trot in the last over.
Sammy was hailed by many for giving role clarity to his troops and motivating them at every level throughout the Windies' two victorious campaigns.
5) Lasith Malinga
Lasith Malinga took over as SL's captain in the 2014 T20 WC, held in Bangladesh. For the unversed, he was appointed as the Lankan skipper during the latter half of the showpiece event. Taking SL to the final, the then two-time runners-up faced Dhoni-led India at Dhaka.
Bowling first, SL bowlers stood tall and read the surface with aplomb as all their bowling resources delivered to restrict a famed Indian batting line-up to 130/4. In reply, SL chased down the score owing to Kumar Sangakkara's unbeaten fifty and Thisara Perera's 14-ball 23 to win by six wickets.
6) Aaron Finch
In the Trans-Tasman battle, Australia faced Kane Williamson-led New Zealand during last year's final in Dubai. Opting to bowl first, Finch marshalled his troops to restrict the Kiwis to 172/4, thanks to Williamson's classy 85. In reply, Player-of-the-Tournament David Warner and Player-of-the-Match Mitchell Marsh (50-ball 77 not out) took the Aussies to an easy eight-wicket win as the Men in Yellow went onto lift their maiden T20 title.
They will start as the defending champions and hosts for the upcoming T20 WC, to kick off later this year.