From MS Dhoni to Aaron Finch: Captains to have won T20 World Cup

4) Daren Sammy

Daren Sammy remains the only captain to win the T20 World Cup title twice. He led a power-packed West Indies line-up to their first-ever title in the 2012 edition, held in Sri Lanka. In the final, the Windies faced tournament-favourites and hosts Mahela Jayawardene-led Islanders in Colombo.

In a low-scoring match, the Windies rode on Marlon Samuels' 78 to post 137/6 on a tricky surface. A combined bowling performance, led by Sunil Narine's 3 for 9, took the Men in Maroon to a memorable 36-run win.

In the 2016 edition, in India, Sammy-led Windies once again emerged on top. Defeating hosts India in the semi-finals, West Indies faced England in the final match and chased down a moderate 156 thanks to Samuels' 85 not out and Carlos Brathwaite's breathtaking 10-ball 34*, studded with four sixes on the trot in the last over.

Sammy was hailed by many for giving role clarity to his troops and motivating them at every level throughout the Windies' two victorious campaigns.

(Photograph:Twitter)