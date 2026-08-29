/'Playing Dumb': Pakistan coach Sarfaraz dodges questions on PCB-ECB row over Imran Khan's sons

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was caught off guard during the media briefing after the second day’s play at Lord’s. While answering most questions around cricket and Pakistan’s failure with the bat on day two, a reporter put him on the spot by asking about PCB’s threat to the ECB over boycotting play because of SKY’s interview of Imran Khan’s sons. Looking baffled and shocked over the recent developments, Sarfaraz said he had no idea about the interview; he even tried to move on from this topic and responded to questions before they were asked.



When asked about the recent conversation between the PCB and the ECB over the matter, Sarfaraz played dumb.

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"I don't know anything. I'm just focusing on the match," Sarfaraz said in response to the question.



After the reporter asked again whether there was ever a suggestion that the Pakistani players would not take the field should SKY telecast that interview with Imran Khan’s sons despite PCB warning, Sarfaraz began saying, "no, no, no, no, no".



"You're talking about the interview? We don't know about the interview," said the Pakistan head coach. "All are OK. We were having lunch at that time."



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SKY Snubs PCB’s Threat

Suleiman and Kasim, former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister’s sons, expressed concerns over the treatment and security of their father, who has been behind bars since 2023. After Michael Atherton, ex-England captain, conducted the interview, several media outlets reported that SKY received a complaint from the PCB about its plan to broadcast that.



With the PCB threatening that its players would not take the field after lunch on opening day, SKY reportedly took advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office about airing the interview. Despite PCB's threat, SKY aired that interview, and Pakistani players also took the field after lunch on day one.



Moreover, public broadcaster PTV, using SKY’s feed, is airing the Test series in Pakistan; however, the channel did not telecast the interview, and instead ran commercials during that segment.



Meanwhile, Pakistan continue to struggle massively in the second Test at Lord’s. After conceding 290 in the first innings, Pakistan suffered another batting collapse, getting all out on 110 in their reply. England concluded day two on 81 for three, leading by 261 runs.

