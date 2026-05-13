/Rob Key appoints Sarah Taylor as first female coach of England men's team in landmark decision

In a groundbreaking update from the English camp, ECB director of cricket Robert Key has appointed former England women’s wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor as the new fielding coach for the men’s senior team for their home Test series against New Zealand, starting next month. Taylor, a trailblazer for women cricketers worldwide and a 2017 World Cup winner, recently worked as an assistant coach to Ashes-winning all-rounder Andrew Flintoff with a second-string England Lions men’s team. She, however, will become the first female coach of a men’s Test-playing nation.

Once called the ‘best wicket-keeper in the world’ by Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, Taylor has an impressive coaching resume, having coached county side Sussex in 2021 and The Hundred franchise Manchester Originals the following year.



Taylor will link with the England men’s coaching staff for the three-match Test series against the Kiwis, starting June 4 at Lord’s.

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"She's done a lot of work in the Lions," said England's managing director of men's cricket, Rob Key. "We've been thoroughly, unbelievably impressed with her and the way that she goes about her business.

"I just think she's one of the best in the business at what she does."

One of Taylor's former England teammates, Alex Hartley, has previously worked as a spin coach for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, with Ireland's Cath Dalton also on the staff as a fast-bowling coach.

Elsewhere, in football, Marie-Louise Eta was named as interim boss of Bundesliga club Union Berlin in April, while in tennis, Britain's three-time major champion Andy Murray worked with Amelie Mauresmo.

England squad for the first Test against New Zealand –

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew (wkt), Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk) and Josh Tongue