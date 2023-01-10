SA20 League LIVE Streaming free: when, where & How to watch SA20 League LIVE Streaming in your country, India

SA20 League LIVE Streaming free: Amazed by the massive fan base of the Indian Premier League, South Africa too has launched its T20 league franchise on Tuesday, 10 January. Cricket fans in South Africa are hoping that SA20, the South African league, will live up to their expectations. To add the required flavour, owners of IPL sides have bought ALL the six playing teams of SA20 2023. The six teams are based in Cape Town, Durban, Eastern Province, Johannesburg, Paarl and Pretoria. The SA20 League matches will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel. The ICC has made the SA20 available on ICC.tv in several countries, while viewers in India can watch the tournament on the Jio Cinema app and website.

How to SA20 2023 Live Streaming For Free?

Good News for JIO Subscribers, Jio Customers can watch SA20 2023 for free in India.

Which TV channels will SA20 2023 broadcast?

SA20 2023 will be telecasted on the Sports18 platforms, Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, Sports18 Khel.

How can Fans watch live streaming of SA20 2023?

Fans can watch SA20 Live Streaming on the Jio Cinema app. Night Matches will begin at 9pm IST.

South Africa: SuperSport at 5.30pm local time.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports at 2.30pm UK time.

SA20 2023 Full Details

Date: 10 January 2023

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: South Africa

Live: JioCinema

Live Sports18 platforms



What are the venues for the SA20 2023? – Venue

SA20 2023 will be held in South Africa

When will the SA20 2023 Start? Date

SA20 2023 to be held on January 10th , 2023

What Time SA20 2023 Will begin? Time

SA20 2023 Will begin at 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM IST

Squads of all teams in SA20 2023



Paarl Royals

David Miller (Captain), Jason Roy, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Eoin Morgan, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Codi Yusuf, Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (Captain), Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Malusi Siboto, Kyle Verreynne, Donavon Ferreira, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Caleb Seleka.

MI Cape Town

Rashid Khan (C), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Rassie van der Dussen, Wesley Marshall, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Sam Curran, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Odean Smith, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil

Durban Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (C), Christiaan Jonker, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Simon Harmer

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe, Ayabulela Gqamane, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Ottniel Baartman, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, James Fuller, Brydon Carse

Pretoria Capitals

Rilee Rossouw, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, James Neesham, Migael Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Shaun von Berg, Philip Salt, Kusal Mendis, Anrich Nortje, Joshua Little, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch.



SA20 2023 Fixtures (All times are in IST)