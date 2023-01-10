SA20 League LIVE Streaming free: when, where & How to watch SA20 League LIVE Streaming in your country, India
SA20 League LIVE Streaming free: South Africa’s own T20 franchise league is starting Tuesday as the country’s cricket board hopes to replicate IPL’s grand success
SA20 League LIVE Streaming free: Amazed by the massive fan base of the Indian Premier League, South Africa too has launched its T20 league franchise on Tuesday, 10 January. Cricket fans in South Africa are hoping that SA20, the South African league, will live up to their expectations. To add the required flavour, owners of IPL sides have bought ALL the six playing teams of SA20 2023. The six teams are based in Cape Town, Durban, Eastern Province, Johannesburg, Paarl and Pretoria. The SA20 League matches will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel. The ICC has made the SA20 available on ICC.tv in several countries, while viewers in India can watch the tournament on the Jio Cinema app and website.
How to SA20 2023 Live Streaming For Free?
Good News for JIO Subscribers, Jio Customers can watch SA20 2023 for free in India.
Which TV channels will SA20 2023 broadcast?
SA20 2023 will be telecasted on the Sports18 platforms, Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, Sports18 Khel.
How can Fans watch live streaming of SA20 2023?
Fans can watch SA20 Live Streaming on the Jio Cinema app. Night Matches will begin at 9pm IST.
South Africa: SuperSport at 5.30pm local time.
United Kingdom: Sky Sports at 2.30pm UK time.
SA20 2023 Full Details
Date: 10 January 2023
Time: 9:00 PM IST
Venue: South Africa
Live: JioCinema
Live Sports18 platforms
What are the venues for the SA20 2023? – Venue
SA20 2023 will be held in South Africa
When will the SA20 2023 Start? Date
SA20 2023 to be held on January 10th , 2023
What Time SA20 2023 Will begin? Time
SA20 2023 Will begin at 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM IST
Squads of all teams in SA20 2023
Paarl Royals
David Miller (Captain), Jason Roy, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Eoin Morgan, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Codi Yusuf, Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds
Joburg Super Kings
Faf du Plessis (Captain), Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Malusi Siboto, Kyle Verreynne, Donavon Ferreira, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Caleb Seleka.
MI Cape Town
Rashid Khan (C), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Rassie van der Dussen, Wesley Marshall, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Sam Curran, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Odean Smith, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil
Durban Super Giants
Quinton de Kock (C), Christiaan Jonker, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Simon Harmer
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe, Ayabulela Gqamane, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Ottniel Baartman, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, James Fuller, Brydon Carse
Pretoria Capitals
Rilee Rossouw, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, James Neesham, Migael Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Shaun von Berg, Philip Salt, Kusal Mendis, Anrich Nortje, Joshua Little, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch.
SA20 2023 Fixtures (All times are in IST)
10 January: MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals; Cape Town- 9:00 PM
11 January: Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings; Durban- 9:00 PM
12 January: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals; Gqeberha- 9:00 PM
13 January: Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings; Paarl- 5:00 PM
13 January: MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants; Cape Town- 9:00 PM
14 January: Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Centurion- 5:00 PM
14 January: MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings; Cape Town- 9:00 PM
15 January: Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals; Durban- 9:00 PM
16 January: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town; Gqeberha- 9:00 PM
17 January: Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants; Paarl- 5:00 PM
17 January: Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals; Johannesburg- 9:00 PM
18 January: MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Cape Town- 5:00 PM
18 January: Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings; Centurion- 9:00 PM
19 January: Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Paarl- 9:00 PM
20 January: Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals; Durban- 9:00 PM
21 January: paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town; Paarl- 5:00 PM
21 January: unrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings; Gqeberha- 9:00 PM
22 January: Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals; Paarl- 5:00 PM
22 January: unrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants; Gqeberha- 9:00 PM
23 January: MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals; Cape Town- 9:00 PM
24 January: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals; Gqeberha- 5:00 PM
24 January: Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants; Johannesburg- 9:00 PM
2 February: Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town; Durban- 9:00 PM
3 February: oburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals; Johannesburg- 5:00 PM
3 February: Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Durban- 9:00 PM
4 February: Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town: Centurion; Centurion- 9:00 PM
5 February: Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Johannesburg- 5:00 PM
5 February: Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants; Centurion- 9:00 PM
6 February: Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town; Johannesburg- 9:00 PM
7 February: Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals; Centurion- 9:00 PM
8 February: Semi-Final 1: 1st Team (TBD) vs 4th Team (TBD); Johannesburg- 9:00 PM
9 February: emi-Final 2: 2nd Team (TBD) vs 3rd Team (TBD); Centurion- 9:00 PM
11 February: Final: Winner of SF-1 vs Winner of SF-2; Johannesburg- 9:00 PM