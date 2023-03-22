SA vs WI T20 series: Check South Africa vs West Indies T20 schedule, squad, H2H, venue & livestream details

SA vs WI T20 series: South Africa (SA) and West Indies (WI) are gearing up for the T20 clash this week after the three-match Test and ODI series. South Africa thrashed visitors West Indies 2-0 in the Test series while the Proteas were able to level the ODI series 1-1 as they registered an easy win on Tuesday, March 21. Now, both teams will lock horns for the three-match T20 series slated to be played in Centurion and Johannesburg. Here are all the details about the upcoming T20 series between West Indies and South Africa, including the full schedule, fixture and information about live-streaming channels.

SA vs WI (South Africa vs West Indies) T20 series full schedule

Three matches will be played between the Proteas and West Indies in Centurion and Johannesburg. Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, March 25: 1st T20: SuperSport Park, Centurion; 5:30 PM IST.

Sunday, March 26: 2nd T20: SuperSport Park, Centurion; 5:30 PM IST.

Tuesday, March 28: 3rd T20: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg; 9:30 PM IST.

South Africa vs West Indies T20 series live-streaming details (SA vs WI)

Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to telecast SA vs WI T20 series live in India. So, Star Sports-1 will be broadcasting the SA vs WI T20 series. SA vs WI T20 series will also be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa vs West Indies T20 rankings

South Africa is ranked 4th in ICC men’s T20 team rankings with 10,510 points in 41 matches, with a rating of 256. On the other hand, West Indies is ranked 7th with 12,039 points in 51 matches with a rating of 236.

South Africa vs West Indies T20 head-to-head

The two teams have locked horns 16 times in total, in which the Proteas emerged victorious 10 times while West Indies won 6 times.

South Africa vs West Indies T20 full squad

South Africa full squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala.

West Indies full squad: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Johnston Charles (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah.

