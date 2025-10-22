/SA vs PAK, 2nd Test: Rizwan survives hit-wicket appeal on last ball of day. Was he out?

The final ball of day 3 (Oct 22) in second Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Rawalpindi saw a huge dramatic episode involving Mohammad Rizwan. The incident involved Rizwan knocking at the base of stumps after facing the last ball which dislodged the bails. The South Africans appealed for a hit-wicket but the on-field umpires shut it as the players walked into the dressing room. The incident triggered the debate around the decision of umpires and what makes a batter get out hit-wicket as per the ICC rules.

How can batter be adjudged hit-wicket as per ICC

Despite Rizwan knocking the bails off, which he did after what was the final delivery of the day, the ball was still not dead. Here's what the ICC rules say on when can a batter be adjudged out hit-wicket (only after the bowler has entered the delivery stride):

In the course of any action taken by them in preparing to receive or in receiving a delivery

In setting off for the first run immediately after playing or playing at the ball

If no attempt is made to play the ball, in setting off for the first run

In lawfully making a second or further stroke for the purpose of guarding their wicket

What did Rizwan do?