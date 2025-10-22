/SA vs PAK, 2nd Test: Rizwan survives hit-wicket appeal on last ball of day. Was he out?

The South Africans appealed for a hit-wicket but the on-field umpires shut it as the players walked into the dressing room. The incident triggered the debate around the decision of umpires and what makes a batter get out hit-wicket.
The final ball of day 3 (Oct 22) in second Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Rawalpindi saw a huge dramatic episode involving Mohammad Rizwan. The incident involved Rizwan knocking at the base of stumps after facing the last ball which dislodged the bails. The South Africans appealed for a hit-wicket but the on-field umpires shut it as the players walked into the dressing room. The incident triggered the debate around the decision of umpires and what makes a batter get out hit-wicket as per the ICC rules.
Despite Rizwan knocking the bails off, which he did after what was the final delivery of the day, the ball was still not dead. Here's what the ICC rules say on when can a batter be adjudged out hit-wicket (only after the bowler has entered the delivery stride):
Rizwan did knock the bails off but didn't check any of the above points below and hence the umpires may have killed the appeal by the South Africans. The visitors didn't look too flustered with the umpires' decision either. The incident, however, could become bigger if Rizwan, who is unbeaten along with Babar Azam, helps Pakistan stretch their second innings lead to a substantial score than the current 23 runs with four wickets down.