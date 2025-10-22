/Yashasvi Jaiswal in line to replace Rohit as ODI opener? Viral video sparks rumours

Rohit Sharma was replaced as ODI skipper before India's white-ball tour of Australia began. He played the first ODI in Perth on October 19 at his usual opening position but failed - scoring just eight runs of 14 balls. This was Rohit's first game in international cricket since Champions Trophy 2025 final which India had won in March earlier this year. Since the win, Rohit has retired from Test cricket and now plays only in 50-over format for India. He, however, seems to be in a bit of hot soup over his place in the team.

Jaiswal to replace Rohit in Adelaide?

Ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday (Oct 23), young southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar. This could be an indication to gearing up Jaiswal for the slot of opening batter in the ODIs in the long run. Agarkar and Gambhir have already said that it would be unfair to youngsters confirm Rohit's place of the 2027 ODI World Cup which is still nearly two years away. Nonetheless, Jaiswal clearly has the attention from the people in position who can make him the ODI opener.

What Jaiswal hasn't played in ODIs as much?

Jaiswal has been a regular fixture in the ODI team but has not gotten enough opportunities in the white-ball formats, i.e ODIs and T20Is. Abhishek Sharma was given opportunity in the T20Is when Rohit retired last year and he has done exceptionally well. Sanju Samson was given the role of opener alongside Sharma in the 20-over cricket but Shubman Gill, India's Test & ODI skipper as well as vice-captain in T20Is, is now back for that position.