SA vs ENG: Jason Roy concedes fierce battle for places in England's limited-overs squad

England opener Jason Roy, ahead of the South Africa series, has said that no one is assured of a place in the team given the quality of players in the limited-overs squad while adding there is pressure on everybody to perform.

England is set to take on South Africa in three T20Is and as many ODIs. This will be South Africa’s first international assignment since March.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in 2021 scheduled to be played in India in October and November, competition for places is fierce in the England squad.

“It’s a beautiful position to be in, to be spoilt for choice,” Roy told reporters on Wednesday.

“I would 100 per cent be lying if you said you were not under pressure for your place.

“The amount of talent that is around us. There is not one person, everyone is getting pushed to their limits. No one can rest on their laurels, it’s one of those amazing squads.

“I have got to get myself physically fit, mentally fit and then I’ve got to score some runs. It’s as simple as that.”

South African-born Roy went through a torrid run of form in English summer, managing just 49 runs in six matches – against Ireland and Australia – after lighting up the 50-over World Cup which England won. He is now set to face two in-form bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, that too in their home conditions.

“You just know you need to switch on or you’ll leave with a few broken bones. You’ve got to make sure your training is on point and ready to face a bit of fire,” Roy said.

“It was a tough summer. Injury plus a new environment that is completely alien to me and who I am as a person. Mentally it was very tough.”