SA vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and how to watch South Africa vs England online?

South Africa are set to face England in the third and final T20I of the series at the Newlands, Cape Town on Tuesday. England have already won the series by clinching wins in the first two T20Is and will look to white-wash the series when they take the field on Tuesday.

England won the first match by five wickets while winning the second T20I by four wickets in what have been dominating display of cricket by the visitors.

South Africa would want to salvage some pride and end the T20I series with a win and enter the upcoming three-match ODI series with confidence. After the end of T20I series on Tuesday, England and South Africa will lock horns in the ODI series commencing from December 4.

The first match will be played in Cape Town before the action shifts to Paarl. Newlands, Cape Town will host the tour showdown on December 9.

England will look to rest some players and give fringe options game-time before heading into the ODI series.

When will South Africa vs England 3rd T20I begin?

The South Africa vs England 3rd T20I will begin at 9:30 PM IST on December 1.

Where will South Africa vs England 3rd T20I be played?

The South Africa vs England 3rd T20I match will be held at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Which channel will telecast South Africa vs England 3rd T20I?

The South Africa vs England 3rd T20I will have a live telecast on Star Sports in India

How to watch the live streaming of South Africa vs England 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of South Africa vs England 3rd T20I will be available on Disney + Hotstar streaming platform.