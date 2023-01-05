Run-machine Steve Smith scores 30th ton in SCG Test to surpasses Don Bradman's tally, breaks several records

On Thursday (January 05), Steve Smith started 2023 with a bang by slamming yet another hundred in the purest format during Day 2 of the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa, at the SCG, Sydney. In the second day's play of the New Year's Test, Smith and Usman Khawaja were going strong and the former completed his 30th Test ton to surpass Sir Don Bradman's tally (29).

Bradman ended his career with a total of 29 Test centuries for the Aussies, in 80 innings of 52 Test matches. Smith, on the other hand, surpassed his tally in his 162nd inning in his 92nd Test. The former Aussie captain is now also the joint-third on the list of leading century-makers for Australia in whites. Former captains Ricky Ponting (41) and Steve Waugh (32) lead the list with Smith and former opening batter Matthew Hayden with 30 centuries apiece. Smith will aim to go past Waugh's tally during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in India from next month, and narrow the gap with Ponting.

En route to his special ton at his home ground, Smith also went past both Michael Clarke and Hayden to become the fourth-leading run scorer for Australia in Tests. The 33-year-old is now only behind Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927), with his tally reading 8,647 following his 104 in the ongoing Test.

Steve Smith passes Sir Donald Bradman on Australia's all-time list for most Test centuries 👏#WTC23 | #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/T7IdCtNOBV — ICC Media (@ICCMedia) January 5, 2023 ×

Smith stitched a mammoth 209-run third-wicket stand with Khawaja before falling soon after reaching the triple-figure mark. After his dismissal, Khawaja is leading Australia's charge and is nearing the 200-run mark with the hosts set to post a big score on the board after opting to bat first.