Rugby World Cup: Argentina stay in last-eight hunt with Chile rout

Fly-half Nicolas Sanchez scored 20 points as Argentina beat Chile 59-5 on Saturday in Nantes to remain in contention for a place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Sanchez, 34, celebrated his 100th Test with a perfect goal-kicking display and a try to set up a winner-takes-all clash with Japan next Sunday back at this Stade de la Beaujoire.

Whoever claims victory will join England from Pool D in the last eight, where they will in all likelihood play Wales or Fiji.

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika said his side faced a stern challenge against the Japanese.

"They are a great team, they are quarter-finalists from the last World Cup and we're not, so we're very hungry to be in that position," he said.

Cheika made 11 changes from last Friday's crucial win over Samoa to face the lowest-ranked side in the competition.

There was a fervent atmosphere at the sun-kissed Stade de la Beaujoire, filled with South Americans from both sides of the Andes, for a first game between two countries from the continent at a World Cup.

Argentina controlled the game thanks to their dominant carries and led 10-0 after a quarter of an hour.

Sanchez contributed his superb solo try, beating three defenders, before slotting the touchline conversion and a penalty.

Cheika's side were in control and stretched their advantage to 24-0 after 25 minutes as flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez and 38-year-old Agustin Creevy benefited from rolling mauls to score against opponents they first faced in 1936 in Chile's first Test match.

ALSO READ | Trent Bridge cricket ground to rename Pavilion End after former England bowler Stuart Broad

Some positives for Pablo Lemoine's side came from No. 8 Raimundo Martinez's defence and full-back Inaki Ayarza's last-ditch tackle to stop Facundo Isa from crossing but their tiredness showed.

Argentina dominated until half-time and claimed a bonus point by the 45th minute as full-back Martin Bogado slalomed his way over on just his third Test.

Chile had fallen away badly in their three opening games at the World Cup and the final quarter of an hour in Brittany was also costly thanks to tries from full-back Rodrigo Isgro and Gonzalez with his second of the proceedings.

Sanchez's extras from Isgro's touchdown took him past Gonzalo Quesada as Argentina's top points scorer in World Cup history before the player of the match was given a standing ovation when substituted.

"It was very special for me. My family are here, 100 caps. I am very happy!" said Sanchez, after becoming only the second Puma after Creevy to reach a century of appearances.

Chile were well on their way to losing their fourth game in 20 days in their first World Cup participation but they got a deserved consolation with eight minutes remaining when replacement hooker Tomas Dussaillant scored from a rolling maul, sending their fans in the stands into a frenzy.

Los Pumas crossed the 50-point mark in the closing two minutes as Ignacio Ruiz and Sanchez's stand-in Santiago Carreras scored.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE