Rugby: Big blow! Disciplinary hearings threaten to dent England’s World Cup ambitions

England’s Rugby World Cup ambitions could be badly dented on Tuesday with two key players facing sanctions that may rule them out of the opening weeks of the tournament in France. Both Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola are staring at suspensions after being sent off in England’s last two warm-up tests. Vunipola goes before an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday over a dangerous tackle against Ireland at the weekend.

Any potential sanction could be announced straight after Tuesday's hearing or on Wednesday, leaving England to sweat over the fate of the only true number eight named in their 33-man squad for the tournament, which kicks off on Sept. 8. Flyhalf Farrell received a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Wales loose forward Taine Basham, which was later upgraded to a red during the match on review.

A Six Nations Rugby independent judicial committee reduced it back to a yellow but World Rugby have appealed the surprise decision. It means the England captain faces an independent disciplinary panel for the second time in a week, amid widespread criticism of the initial decision on one hand and condemnation of the coverage of the case on the other. World Rugby’s appeal is also being heard on Tuesday but again with no date or time given for the announcement of the decision.

Both players are facing lengthy suspensions that can be reduced for mitigation but any ban will still have a major impact on England’s hopes as they prepare for their Pool D opener against Argentina in Marseille on Sept. 9.

As it is, the team are reeling from a raft of negative headlines, with Tuesday’s Times saying: "England at lowest ebb before the Rugby World Cup". Farrell’s father, Ireland coach Andy, described the debate surrounding his son's disciplinary process as a “disgusting circus” while England coach Steve Borthwick said his skipper had been subjected to “personal attacks”.

The flyhalf's original disciplinary hearing cleared him, finding mitigation in a late change in dynamics by Basham during the 19-17 win at Twickenham. Vunipola's sending off during Saturday's 29-10 defeat in Dublin was for clattering into Andrew Porter's head with his shoulder. He also had an initial yellow upgraded to red.

