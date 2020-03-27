'Rs 1 lakh only?' - Twitteratis lash out at MS Dhoni for his donation to Pune-based NGO amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dhoni on Thursday donated a sum of Rs 1 lakh to the Mukul Madhav Foundation via a crowdfunding website Ketto in Pune which will support 100 families for 14 days as India continues to remain in lockdown in a bid to fight against the deadly COVID-19. While some sportspersons have come forward and donated their bit in this time of crisis, Twitteratis were left completely baffled and angered to see Dhoni donating just Rs 1 lakh.

Fans and social media users raised their voice on micro-blogging platform Twitter to slam Dhoni as many stated that with a worth of around Rs 800 crore, Dhoni could have or rather should have donated more.

MS Dhoni should be told not to insult the feeling/concept of Charity or Donation. somebody should do a crowdfunding and return his 1 Lakh with interest... https://t.co/w8RJBDzDZ9 — IIIIIIIIII (@_NairFYI) March 26, 2020 ×

1 lakh gloves hi de dete, would’ve looked a much bigger gesture https://t.co/hNo3ZbI5Nt — a (@arifkhan7) March 26, 2020 ×

Bhai isse acha toh deta hi nahi https://t.co/jcGJJOqzvD — Mohammed Nawaz (@nawaz_here) March 27, 2020 ×

M S dhoni has donated RS 1 lakh for coronavirus.



His net worth is approximately 800 crore.#shame on you# pic.twitter.com/UOJP7OLyZj — Sachin Gautam(Pandit) (@SachinGautamPa1) March 27, 2020 ×

Pune is one of the worst-hit cities by the novel coronavirus in India with over 30 positive cases being reported from the city and hundreds of people in quarantine. In this time of crisis, Dhoni’s donation will be used to provide relief kits in Pune to the daily wage workers and poor families who continue to suffer the most from the COVID-19 pandemic with India continuing to be under lockdown for a 21-day period.

The relief kit consists of basic essential items such as soap, rice, flour, oil, grains, pulses, biscuits, tea, sugar, spices, etc. Following Dhoni’s donation, many people started noticing and chipped in with a donation to raise as much as Rs 11.5 lakh for the campaign.

Apart from Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar has donated a sum of Rs 50 lakh whereas Sourav Ganguly has provided rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the underprivileged. Irfan and Yusuf Pathan have donated over 4,000 masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic whereas other sportspersons have contributed by pledging their salaries and donating medical equipment.

