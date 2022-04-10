RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be looking to continue their winning streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 10). The KL Rahul-led side have been unbeaten in their last three games after suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their opening game.

Touted as one of the most balanced sides ahead of the start of the ongoing IPL 2022 season, LSG have finally started to find momentum in their debut campaign. Jason Holder's return has bolstered their lower-middle order and pace department while Marcus Stoinis' comeback will further strengthen their team.

In their last game against Delhi Capitals, Quinton de Kock slammed a quickfire 80 off just 52 balls to power his side to a thrilling win. While skipper KL Rahul struggled to get off to a flyer, De Kock took the DC bowlers to the cleaners. LSG will hope Rahul can find his mojo on Sunday and the bowlers can step up against an in-form Royals batting line-up.

Rajasthan Royals had made a brilliant start to their IPL 2022 campaign with a thumping 61-run win against Sunrrisers Hyderabad before beating Mumbai Indians in their next game. RR could have made it three wins in three games against RCB in their last encounter but a sensational cameo from Dinesh Karthik saw them fail to defend 169 runs despite being in a strong position in the game at one stage.

The Royals have one of the best pace attacks comprising of the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini among others. They also have one of the best spin pairs in Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin who have both been among the wickets so far this season. LSG batters will be tested by the RR bowling attack at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 today match prediction:

Rajasthan Royals nearly had their third win in the bag against RCB in their last game but their bowlers failed to step up in the death overs against a cool and composed Dinesh Karthik. Trent Boult's performance will hold the key for the Royals in their clash against LSG on Sunday as the Kiwi quick can rattle the opposition with his pace and movement early in the game. RR are expected to beat LSG at the Wankhede on Sunday.