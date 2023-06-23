Watch: Will Jacks hits five sixes in an over in Vitality Blast, RCB Reacts

England international Will Jacks sent Middlesex bowlers on a leather hunt during a Vitality Blast 2023 match at The Oval in London yesterday. Jacks slammed five of his seven sixes in a single over while facing spinner Luke Hollman. The Surrey opener hit consecutive five sixes in the 11th over. Jacks wanted to etch his name in the record books by making an attempt to go for the sixth six of the over but the 24-year-old failed to connect the full-toss properly. Jacks’ Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore dropped the footage of the England batter’s power-packed innings.

Coming back to on-field developments, Surrey posted a mammoth total of 252/7. Will Jacks' destructive batting comprised eight boundaries and seven sixes. Jacks stitched a solid opening partnership of 177 along with Laurie Evans in 12.4 overs. Evans departed after putting up quickfire 85 runs off 37 balls. Tom Helm, Martin Anderson and Ryan Higgins picked up two wickets each for Middlesex.