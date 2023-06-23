ugc_banner

Watch: Will Jacks hits five sixes in an over in Vitality Blast, RCB Reacts

MiddlesexUpdated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

England international Will Jacks sent Middlesex bowlers on a leather hunt during a Vitality Blast 2023 match at The Oval in London yesterday. Jacks slammed five of seven sixes in an over while facing spinner Luke Hollman.

England international Will Jacks sent Middlesex bowlers on a leather hunt during a Vitality Blast 2023 match at The Oval in London yesterday. Jacks slammed five of his seven sixes in a single over while facing spinner Luke Hollman. The Surrey opener hit consecutive five sixes in the 11th over. Jacks wanted to etch his name in the record books by making an attempt to go for the sixth six of the over but the 24-year-old failed to connect the full-toss properly. Jacks’ Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore dropped the footage of the England batter’s power-packed innings.

“#ICYMI: Will Jacks at his bashing best! #PlayBold,” the Bangalore-based franchise tweeted.

The official Twitter handle of the Vitality Blast also shared a video of Will Jacks walloping five consecutive sixes in one over. “Exceptional batting from Will Jacks. He hits 31 from the over, just missing out on six sixes,” the tweet read.

Jacks sends Twitter into frenzy

Will Jacks, thanks to his explosive batting, soon became the talk of the town. Social media users lavished immense praise on the English all-rounder. “Will Jacks missed you so much during the IPL. Hope to see you hit big sixes for us next year,” wrote one Twitter user.

One person urged the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise to include Will Jacks in the playing XI for next season’s IPL matches.

“Take a bow Jacks,” commented another person.

How things unfolded

Coming back to on-field developments, Surrey posted a mammoth total of 252/7. Will Jacks’ destructive batting comprised eight boundaries and seven sixes. Jacks stitched a solid opening partnership of 177 along with Laurie Evans in 12.4 overs. Evans departed after putting up quickfire 85 runs off 37 balls. Tom Helm, Martin Anderson and Ryan Higgins picked up two wickets each for Middlesex.

Will Jacks’ sensational batting, however, went in vain after Middlesex pulled off a record-breaking chase to win the contest. Middlesex managed to achieve the highest-ever chase in the history of the Vitality Blast and the second-highest in global T20 cricket. Stephen Eskinazi’s men reached the target with four balls to spare. The seven-wicket win against Surrey was Middlesex’s very first win in 15 T20 games.

