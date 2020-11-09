Rohit Sharma will be considered for Australia tour if he clears fitness test: Report

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is set to lead his side into the finals of Indian Premier League 2020, however, his selection for Australia tour is still in doubt.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set tough rules to get selected in the team.

According to a Times of India report, Rohit will be selected only if he clears the fitness test.

The report said that Team India physio Nitin Patel has to declare Sharma fit only to be considered for selection.

"Rohit won’t travel to Australia unless he clears a fitness Test conducted by Team India physio Nitin Patel. Unless Patel and the National Cricket Academy declare him fit, Rohit is not going to Australia," said a source in the BCCI.

"However, we’re keen to see that Rohit is fit in time for the Test series, considering that Virat has written to the Board that he may miss as many as three Tests due to personal reasons in January."

Rohit Sharma had to miss four matches in IPL 2020 due to an injury.