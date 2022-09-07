Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli attain big feats in India's forgettable Asia Cup clash vs Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma's India faced Sri Lanka in a must-win Asia Cup encounter on Tuesday (September 06) at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. After losing to Pakistan in their opening clash in the Super Four round, the Men in Blue had to beat the Islanders to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

However, the Dasun Shanaka-led Lankans defeated India by six wickets on the penultimate ball of the contest, completing a 174-run chase in style. With another loss in the Super Four, India are very much on the brink of elimination from the continental tournament. However, captain Rohit and his predecessor Virat Kohli had something to cheer for by attaining big feats in the forgettable encounter for the defending champions.

Captain Rohit leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar to become India's highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament. He became the first-ever Indian batter to 1,000 runs in Asia Cup history by virtue of a fine 41-ball 72-run knock versus the Lankans.

MOST RUNS IN ASIA CUP (T20Is and ODIs)

Sanath Jayasuriya - 1,220 runs in 25 matches

Kumar Sangakkara - 1,075 in 24 matches

Rohit Sharma - 1,016 in 31 matches

Sachin Tendulkar - 971 in 23 matches

Virat Kohli - 923 matches in 20 matches

Meanwhile, Kohli fell for a four-ball duck; being clean bowled following a very poor stroke off Dilshan Madushanka's delivery. He, however, went past New Zealand's former batter Ross Taylor and Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (who just retired from the format) in the elite list of most appearances in men's T20Is.

The list is topped by Rohit, who has featured in 136 T20Is. The Indian captain is followed by Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (124), Kiwi opener Martin Guptill (121), Bangla Tigers' Mahmudullah (121), Pakistani veteran Mohammad Hafeez (119), England's former white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan (115), Irish trio Paul Stirling (114), Kevin O'Brien (110) and George Dockrell (105) and South Africa's big-hitter David Miller (104).

Kohli (103) is now at the 11th spot, followed by Rahim (102), Taylor (102), Kieron Pollard (101), and Shakib Al Hasan (101).