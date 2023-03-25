Rohit Sharma, team management to be blamed for Suryakumar Yadav's three ducks vs Australia: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has blamed the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the team management for Suryakumar Yadav’s latest slump in ODIs. Against Australia in the recently-concluded series, SKY, as fans often call Surya, attained a bizarre record as he got out on a first-ball duck in all three matches. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said the team should have backed Surya to bat at the number four spot in the final ODI instead of sending him down the order, where unfortunately, he suffered the same fate.

While in the opening two ODIs, Surya batted at number four, where Mitchell Starc trapped him in front in an ideal manner on both occasions, in the third and the deciding One-Dayer, India sent the number one T20I batter at number seven, where left-arm spinner Ashton Agar cleaned him up.

Slamming the management’s call to demote Surya in the batting order, Kaneria said that move didn’t do any good to his low confidence as the decision-makers should have shown faith in him and sent him earlier instead. Citing the example of the great Virat Kohli, who also got enough backing and, on the back of it, returned to form after an extended dry patch in white-ball cricket, Kaneria said,

"The Indian team management has not shown enough confidence when it comes to Suryakumar Yadav. They should not have changed his position. Even Virat Kohli took some time to come back to form, but his position didn't change. So why with Suryakumar Yadav? The Indian team management is to blame for Suryakumar's golden ducks," said Kaneria.

"It is Rohit Sharma's mistake as well. They demotivated him at a time when his confidence was already shattered. They should have motivated him and allowed him to bat at his position," the former Pakistan spinner added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the same after the final ODI in Chennai on Wednesday, Rohit defended Surya’s latest slump saying he just got three good balls, “He (Suryakumar) played only three balls in the series. I don’t know how much you can look into it. He got three good balls".