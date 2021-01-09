Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja go for scan after being struck by ball

India had a poor day of cricket on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia, however, the visitors suffered another blow as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and key spinner Ravindra Jadeja sustained injuries while batting against world-class pace attack.

Both players have been taken for a scan after being struck by the ball. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were hit on the left elbow and left thumb respectively.

Pant and Jadeja both decided to bat further despite being struck, but when India came down to field again Saha donned the wicket keeper's gloves for India.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," the Indian cricket board tweeted.

It was a similar story for Jadeja, who took four wickets in Australia's first innings but did not appear for their second after being hit on the left thumb.

"He has been taken for scans," the cricket board tweeted separately, with Mayank Agarwal on the field as a sub.

They now join the likes of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, who have been injured.

Batsman KL Rahul was ruled out of the rest of the four-Test series ahead of Sydney with a sprained left wrist, while skipper Virat Kohli is on paternity leave.

The series is locked at 1-1 after Australia won in Adelaide and India bounced back in Melbourne.