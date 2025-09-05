/Rich BCCI to get wealthier as Indian cricket board welcomes jersey sponsor bids – Report

BCCI, the wealthiest cricket board, is about to get richer after raising jersey branding rights prices, with the new rates set to blow the roof off. The latest reports suggest that the Indian Cricket Board has raised the stakes for jersey sponsors looking to connect with the BCCI, with the board welcoming bidders for a fresh three-year sponsorship cycle. While the (new) jersey sponsors will have to pay INR 3.5 crore per match for bilateral fixtures, the number reduces to INR 1.5 crore per match for multilateral matches (ICC/ACC).

A Cricbuzz report states that these rates reflect a modest increase from BCCI’s previous partnership with Dream 11, which was INR 3.17 crore per bilateral game and INR 1.12 crore for ICC and ACC events, reflecting a targeted uplift of over 10 per cent in bilateral fixtures’ valuation and nearly three per cent for multi-team tournaments.

Although the discrepancy between the two categories revolves around the visibility factor, with sponsors gaining prominent reach while being placed in front of Indian jerseys during bilateral games, the ICC and ACC events restrict the branding exposure to mere sleeves.



The new sponsorship deal will cover nearly 130 matches over the next three years, including major ICC events, the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, considering the reported rates, the BCCI could pocket close to INR 400 crore in this window, with the number potentially going much higher depending on the bidding outcome.



Also, considering the bidding date is scheduled for September 16, the Men in Blue will feature in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2025, which starts Sep 9 (in the UAE) without a lead sponsor, with a senior BCCI official confirming that an interim sponsor is unlikely.

