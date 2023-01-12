Retired NFL Star Charles Johnson died in July, recent medical report discloses REAL cause of death

NFL Receiver Charles Johnson's body was discovered during a welfare check at a Hampton Inn on 17 July. The 50-year-old former athlete was reported missing by his wife one day before the day his body was found in the hotel which is about 6.5 miles from his home. Now as per media reports, the Super Bowls star's death is ruled as suicide by drug overdose, as per a report by the state medical examiner's office in North Carolina. The report was released Monday. But what else does the Former Steelers wide receiver's medical report has revealed?

Medical report 5 months after Charles Johnson died

After 5 months the medical report by North Carolina state medical examiner's office revealed that Ex-NFler had no reported medical history. It also disclosed that there was no active prescriptions in the name of Charles Johnson at the time. However, as per the medical report, it was found out that the star of the super bowl had acute oxycodone, mirtazapine and hydrocodone toxicity.

Charles Johnson had been 'acting strange'

Charles Johnson died in the month of July however new revelations about the cause of his death have now surfaced. According to the report, in the previous week of his death, Charles Johnson had been acting strange and had purchased a funeral and cremation service. The report also confirms about what items were found in the room. It included two empty bottles of water, a pair of eyeglasses, an empty travel [sized] bottle of body lotion, an empty travel container and a pair or sandals. Johnson checked into the hotel, but it appears that he went home instead, leaving behind his phone, car keys and wallet.

Charles Johnson career

Before playing nine seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, Johnson was a star wide receiver at the University of Colorado. He was a coach and staff member at Heritage High School in Wake Forest at the time of his passing, and according to USA Today, his coworkers regarded him as cheerful and generous.