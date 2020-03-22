Real Madrid's ex-prez Lorenzo Sanz dies due to coronavirus

Real Madrid's ex-president Lorenzo Sanz who led the Spanish club to their Champions League in the year 1998 ending their 32-year wait has died at the age of 76 died due to coronavirus.

Sanz was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he was down with fever for eight days where he was tested positive for coronavirus. He suffered kidney failure because of the infection and died on Saturday night.

Death of Sanz made him the first high-profile death in Spain. Both his sons Lorenzo Jr (who plays Basketball for Real Madrid) and Fernando (who plays football for Real Madrid) knew about their father's worsening condition. Fernando announced his father's death.

Lorenzo Jr said: "We have to wait 24 hours but because of his age the situation is very complicated. The hardest thing is not being able to see him."

Lorenzo Sanz became president of the club in the year 1995 and achieved a Champions League glory in 1998, he was the club president 2000.

The death toll in Spain due to coronavirus climbed to 1,326 on Saturday after the health ministry reported 324 deaths. While the number of confirmed infections rose to 24,926 from 19,980 in the previous rally.

The continuously rising number of infections in Spain has put the country into the top four worst-hit countries in the world. Apart from Spain, Iran, Italy and China are the worst affected by the deadly virus which first originated in Chinese city Wuhan.