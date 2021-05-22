Real Madrid's Eden Hazard to miss La Liga finale due to injury

Eden Hazard will miss Real Madrid's must-win final match of LaLiga season due to injury. The match will be played against Villarreal on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane and Co. need to win this match as they will have a shot to successfully defend their La Liga title. However, their hope also lies on relegation-threatened Valladolid who will play table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

Atletico need to lose this match and Real Madrid need to win in order for Los Blancos to lift their only trophy of the season.

Eden Hazard has had a nightmare of a season. The Belgian has missed most of the season due to a string of injuries but has been playing regularly.

“He didn’t practice with the squad and we are not going to take any risks,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday.

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos will return to the squad recovering from an injury that has kept him out since March.

Diego Simeone's Atletico have a major shot to lift the La Liga trophy for the first time since 2014, as they don't have any major setbacks.