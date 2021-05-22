Football: 'Everybody loves Harry Kane': Chelsea's manager Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel as of late communicated his adoration for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The German supervisor uncovered that he couldn't want anything more than to work with England later on.

Harry Kane has disclosed to Tottenham Hotspur that he might want to leave the club this late spring. In a new meeting with Gary Neville, Kane uncovered that he might want to join a club that will offer him the chance to win silverware.

Thomas Tuchel expressed that he couldn't imagine anything better than to converse with Harry Kane about his thoughts on scoring in the event that he an opportunity to work with him.

"If you find any coach around the world who would not like to have Harry Kane in his team, call me again. I would like to speak with the guy and hear about his ideas of scoring and attacking" - he said.

"Everybody loves Harry Kane but let's be very, very clear, he is a player for Tottenham. He has a long-term contract and we will not get involved in any press conference with any disrespectful comments about that" - he added.

Harry Kane has been disappointed with his team's powerlessness to go after trophies. The 28-year-old is at the pinnacle of his forces and has stood out from any semblance of Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid as of late.

Tottenham Hotspur administrator Daniel Levy is determined about keeping hold of Harry Kane this late spring. Notwithstanding, the North London's side's inability to seek top distinctions is probably going to prompt Kane's exit from the club in June.

Tottenham are purportedly demanding a charge of £150 million for Harry Kane. This could end up being a snag for any semblance of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United because of their flow monetary circumstances.

Chelsea are supposedly able to offer Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga in addition to money to Tottenham in return for Harry Kane. Tottenham should supplant Kane with a demonstrated objective scorer. As indicated by reports, they are likewise seeking sign a substitution for Hugo Lloris this late spring.

