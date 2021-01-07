Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to stand trial in 2014 'sex tape' case

Versailles prosecutors office on Thursday said that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will face trial for allegedly blackmailing his French team-mate Matthieu Valbuena in a sex tape scandal.

The 33-year-old French star is being suspected of having pressured Valbuena to pay blackmailers who threatened to reveal an intimate video in which his former team-mate was seen. He will be along with four other people, who face a charge of conspiracy to attempt blackmail.

However, the Real Madrid star has denied these allegations. Benzema has not played for his country since the controversy came to light.

The controversy took place while both players were in the France squad for the 2014 World Cup.