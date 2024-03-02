RCB vs MI- WPL 2024 live streaming: How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live on mobile

WPL 2024- RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will clash in Match 9 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Saturday (Mar 2) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore come into the match on the back of a defeat despite starting the season with back-to-back wins. A win for either team will see them take control in a tightly contested WPL table.

WPL 2024- RCB vs MI: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-RCB vs MI: When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The seventh Women's Premier League 2024 match between RCB and MI will occur on Saturday, March 2.

WPL 2024-RCB vs MI: Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and MI will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-RCB vs MI: At what time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match start?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and MI will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-RCB vs MI: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and MI will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-RCB vs MI: How to watch the live telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and MI will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- RCB vs MI: Predicted playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque