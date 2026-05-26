/Straight to IPL 2026 Final! RCB and GT set for epic Qualifier 1 in picturesque Dharamsala

The HPCA stadium in Dharamsala will host the epic IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday (May 26). The winner will punch its direct ticket for this season’s finale in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 31), while the loser will get another chance, facing the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 29). The top two teams are ready to battle it out on a batting paradise in the picturesque Dharamsala. Here are the match preview and predicted playing XIs of both teams.

Match Preview

Dharamsala has seen three high-scoring games unfolding during the league matches, with teams scoring 200s for fun. A couple of tight games also made it exciting, further promising ultimate entertainment during this high-octane Qualifier 1.



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The two participating teams were the best throughout, accumulating 18 points each in 14 matches. With both being the most balanced units among the top four, the fans are guaranteed a blockbuster evening at the HPCA stadium.

While the RCB could make just one change to their XI, bringing back Phil Salt at the top alongside icon Virat Kohli, with Venkatesh Iyer dropping down the order, GT could play their usual XI, with all fit and available for selection.



Regardless of how strong their batting line-ups look, it’s the bowling that decides who reaches the final and who gets another chance. On one side, there is this new-ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, which has threatened even the best of batting outfits; on the other, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have bowled with venom up front.



However, the two spinners on each team's sheet, Rashid Khan (GT) and Suyash Sharma (RCB), and the first change quicks for the two teams, Rasikh Salam (RCB) and either of Prasidh Krishna or Arshad Khan for GT, will eventually hold the keys.

Predicted Playing XIs of both teams –

RCB – Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma

