RCB vs DC- WPL 2024 live streaming: How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals live on mobile

WPL 2024- RCB vs DC: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will clash in Match 7 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Thursday (Feb 29) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Meg Lanning-led Capitals crushed UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in their second league match after a close encounter against MI in the first game. On the other hand, RCB is fully confident to face DC after a marginal victory against the Warriorz and placed in 3rd position in the points table.

WPL 2024- RCB vs DC: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-RCB and DC: When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and DC will take place on Thursday, 29 February.

WPL 2024-RCB and DC: Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and DC will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-RCB and DC: At what time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match start?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and DC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-RCB and DC: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and DC will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-RCB and DC: How to watch the live telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and DC will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- RCB vs DC: Probable playing XI

RCB: Smriti Mandhna (C), Sophie Devine, S Meghna, Ellyse Parry, Richa Gosh (WK), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur

DC: Mag Lanning (C), Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani/Titan Sandhu, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey