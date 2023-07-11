Ravindra Jadeja shares hilarious Instagram post ahead of series against West Indies

Having enjoyed a fruitful outing in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), Ravindra Jadeja was expected to excel in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Jadeja did pull off a vital knock of 48 in the first innings of the WTC final but it was not enough to earn a win for Team India. Jadeja is currently preparing in West Indies for the Test series against the Caribbean opponents. Ahead of the first Test against West Indies, Jadeja has shared a hilarious picture on Instagram Stories. In the photo, Jadeja can be seen standing in the middle with head coach Rahul Dravid and Ravichandran Ashwin on both sides. Describing himself as a horse, Jadeja termed both Dravid and Ashwin as two goats.

Jadeja’s numbers

In red-ball cricket, Ravindra Jadeja has so far represented Team India 65 times. Jadeja currently has 2706 runs and 268 wickets under his belt in Test cricket. In his last Test appearance, Jadeja scored a combined 48 runs across two innings in the WTC final against Australia. The star all-rounder was dismissed for a duck in the second innings of the encounter.