Ravindra Jadeja shares hilarious Instagram post ahead of series against West Indies
Story highlights
In the post, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and head coach Rahul Dravid can be seen along with Ravindra Jadeja.
Having enjoyed a fruitful outing in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), Ravindra Jadeja was expected to excel in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Jadeja did pull off a vital knock of 48 in the first innings of the WTC final but it was not enough to earn a win for Team India. Jadeja is currently preparing in West Indies for the Test series against the Caribbean opponents. Ahead of the first Test against West Indies, Jadeja has shared a hilarious picture on Instagram Stories. In the photo, Jadeja can be seen standing in the middle with head coach Rahul Dravid and Ravichandran Ashwin on both sides. Describing himself as a horse, Jadeja termed both Dravid and Ashwin as two goats.
Jadeja’s numbers
In red-ball cricket, Ravindra Jadeja has so far represented Team India 65 times. Jadeja currently has 2706 runs and 268 wickets under his belt in Test cricket. In his last Test appearance, Jadeja scored a combined 48 runs across two innings in the WTC final against Australia. The star all-rounder was dismissed for a duck in the second innings of the encounter.
The Ashwin conundrum
With a strong squad at their disposal, the Indian cricket team are expected to win convincingly against West Indies. The number one Test bowler on the ICC Test player ranking, Ravichandran Ashwin did not get a chance to play against Australia in the WTC Final. The move by the Indian team management was heavily criticised by former cricketers and experts. It will now be interesting to see if Ashwin gets a chance to showcase his magic in the upcoming tour of West Indies.
The two-match Test series between India and West Indies will start from Wednesday. While Cheteshwar Pujara has been not selected for the squad, Shubman Gill, in all likelihood, will claim the number three spot. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal may make his Team India debut while opening with skipper Rohit Sharma. The Test series will be followed by three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series.
India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c) Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini