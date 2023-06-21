Ravindra Jadeja may have felt hurt with fans wanting MS Dhoni to come out to bat, says CSK CEO

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth IPL title during the 2023 edition. Having finished at the ninth spot in IPL 2022, the Yellow Army made a memorable comeback this time around as they equalled with arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in terms of most IPL trophies (five each). Facing the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in a rain-marred final, CSK emerged on top with a last-ball four, chasing 171 in a 15-over run-chase, to win by five wickets (DLS method).

During the entire season, Dhoni made heads turn with his big hits, sharp keeping, captaincy. It was widely speculated that IPL 2023 would be Dhoni's last season (although he stated that he will try to return for IPL 2024 after winning this year's trophy). Thus, fans came in large numbers in every game for CSK and waited for Thala Dhoni to come out to bat. The legendary captain batted mostly at No. 8, after Ravindra Jadeja, and often the Chennai fans chanted Dhoni's name when Jadeja came out to bat and erupted on his departure. Thus, this irked Jadeja and he even took a jibe at the CSK fans after Qualifier 1.

Speaking to Cricinfo, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan opened up on CSK fans' hoping to see the back of Jadeja for Dhoni to come out to bat and squashed rift rumours between the two. 'Jadeja may have felt hurt' "As far as Jadeja is concerned, he bowled superbly. While batting, our line-up of Ruturaj, Conway, Moeen, Rahane, with the results, whenever he [Jadeja] went in to bat, he had 5-10 balls left. In such situations, it can or can't click sometimes. But the thing is he also knew Dhoni was to come in next, and he himself would get just 2-3 balls sometimes. In such situations whenever he went in, the crowd used to welcome Dhoni. In a way, he may have felt hurt. Any player for that matter may have had that pressure. But he didn't complain about it even though he put out a tweet," Viswanathan said.

Further, Viswanathan also reacted to Jadeja's cryptic tweets and claimed that the CSK franchise has no issues with him. In addition, he revealed the star Indian all-rounder's immense respect and admiration for Dhoni.

"It's all part and parcel of the game. After the last game, people saw videos online and assumed I'm pacifying Jadeja, but it wasn't like that. I was talking to him about the match, what he did. We didn't have any other discussion. Everyone knows in a team environment, what happens in the dressing room, no one is privy to it outside. We don't have any problem. He always had high respect for Dhoni. After the final also, he said, 'I dedicate this knock to Dhoni.' That is the kind of respect he has for MS," Viswanathan added.