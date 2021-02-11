Ravichandran Ashwin fit to play second Test against England: Reports

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 11, 2021, 01.42 PM(IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin wins in 2016 Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

In the previous match, Ashwin was India's best bowling performer in Chennai as he scalped nine wickets in both the innings (three in first and six in second innings).

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been deemed fit to play the second Test match against England, as per news agency PTI's report. The next match will begin on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

ALSO READ: VVS Laxman urges for more 'commitment' from Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma

Ravichandran Ashwin was hit by Jofra Archer's short ball during the second innings for the first Test and needed immediate medical attention from the physio Nitin Patel. However, the report suggested that the Chennai-based off-spinner is doing fine and did not need to go for precautionary scans.

This news comes as a relief for Virat Kohli as India is set to lock horns with England in the second Test match on Saturday. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

In the previous match, Ashwin was India's best bowling performer in Chennai as he scalped nine wickets in both the innings (three in first and six in second innings).

After a crushing defeat in the first Test, there are some changes expected to take place for the next match. One of them being, all-rounder Axar Patel, who will replace Shabaz Nadeem and debut for India. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Feb 11, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021
BAN
 VS
WI
223/5
(90.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 05, 2021 | 1st Test
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
(95.5 ov) 337
(58.1 ov) 192
VS
ENG
578 (190.1 ov)
178 (46.3 ov)
England beat India by 227 runs
Full Scorecard →
Feb 04, 2021 | 2nd Test
South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2021
PAK
(114.3 ov) 272
(102.0 ov) 298
VS
SA
201 (65.4 ov)
274 (91.4 ov)
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App