Ravi Shastri to coach an IPL team? Ahmedabad franchise approach outgoing India head coach - Report

India head coach Ravi Shastri is all set to step down from his post after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. With Rahul Dravid already named his successor as the new head coach of the Indian team, Shastri might continue in a coaching role in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Though he has not coached an IPL team before, Shastri has reportedly been approached by the Ahmedabad franchise for the 2022 season.

The Ahmedabad franchise will be one of the two new teams who will be included in the competition from next year making IPL a ten-team affair. As per a report in Cricbuzz, CVC Capitals, the owners of the Ahmedabad franchise are likely to rope in Shastri and two other members of his current support staff in the Indian team - bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

The report stated that the owners of the Ahmedabad team approached Shastri recently in Dubai. However, the India head coach is currently focused on the Virat Kohli-led side's campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 and will take a decision only after the conclusion of the showpiece event. He has sought time till the end of the World Cup to decide if he wants a coaching role in the IPL.

A noted commentator, Shastri reportedly also has offers from major broadcasters over a return to commentary. However, he will not be able to work as a commentator for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) if he accepts an offer from an IPL team. He can work with a broadcaster despite being associated with an IPL side.

Shastri was appointed as the full-time head coach of the Indian team on an initial contract of two years. His contract was renewed till the T20 World Cup 2021 after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in 2019. Under Shastri, India are yet to win a major ICC trophy but have registered some memorable series wins both at home and away from home, including back-to-back Test series wins in Australia.