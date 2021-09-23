Ravi Shastri-led India has adopted all good strategies of Pakistan team from the past: PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Ravi Shastri-led India have enjoyed much success across formats, however, the national side hasn't won an ICC title as yet. Nonetheless, it goes without saying that Virat Kohli and Shastri-led Indian team has flourished across formats since mid-2017.

Recently, Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) newly-appointed chairman Ramiz Raja -- who was part of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan's victorious 1992 World Cup team -- claimed that Shastri has taken all the good strategies from Pakistan team of the past to help Team India progress ahead.

Speaking to ARY Sports, Raja said that Team India head coach Shastri was always fond of Pakistan cricket of the past. Hence, he believes Kohli & Co. have imbibed all the good strategies of the yesteryear Pakistan team for resounding success.

"Of late, India have adopted all good strategies of Pakistan team. And this was bound to happen as India's head coach Ravi Shastri was always impressed with Pakistan. Ours was a very hard-working and dedicated lot, we used to take players who were less talented to 100%, and we refused to give up. They have changed their model on similar lines, worked a lot on skill, the level of their first-class cricket has significantly improved, which has connected all the dots for them. We have to work on a lot of things in the next 3-4 years to reach there," Raja stated.

For the unversed, Shastri has hinted at not extending his contract as Team India's head coach post the 2021 T20 World Cup, to be held in the UAE after IPL 2021's final leg. It will be an icing on the cake if Shastri and Kohli, who is set to step down as India's T20I captain, lead the Men in Blue to the title in the mega event and end India's 8-year-long ICC-title drought.