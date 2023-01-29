Ravi Ashwin urges fans to remain patient with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma with 2023 World Cup in sight

Ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged the die-hard cricket fans in the country to remain patient with senior star players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in regards to them winning an ICC trophy for India – something that has been missing in their cabinet since 2013 when they last won the Champions Trophy. As the 2023 50-over World Cup is set to be hosted in India, all eyes will be on the Men in Blue to end their trophy-less drought. For them to achieve this feat, both Virat and Rohit along with everyone will need to step up and deliver on the big stage.

Being aware of India’s cricketing culture, Ashwin, who alongside Kohli won the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, said just because someone (Dhoni here) came and conquered all ICC trophies in his first attempts doesn’t mean this is going to happen every time. India, under Rohit, has found remarkable success but couldn’t win the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, leaving the fans disappointed again.

Citing the example of great Sachin Tendulkar, who in his sixth attempt lifted the coveted World Cup trophy, Ashwin urged the fans to keep having faith in the stalwart duo as they have it in them to make it happen this time.

Expressing his views on his YouTube channel, Ravi Ashwin said, "It is easier to say you haven't won this, that and so on. But after the 1983 World Cup, the great Sachin Tendulkar played the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups. But he finally won the World Cup in 2011 only. He had to wait for 6 World Cups to finally win one. That was the situation for a stalwart of Indian cricket. Just because another stalwart in MS Dhoni came and won a World Cup as soon as he took charge, that doesn't mean it will happen for everyone, right?"

Replying to the section of fans who often come up with this argument that Virat hasn’t won an ICC tournament for India despite remaining on the top of his game for years now, Ashwin reminded them that both Virat and Rohit have ICC trophies to their name; and that, this time also, they would be hoping for things to fall in their favour.

"These players (Virat and Rohit) didn't play in 2007 as well. Rohit Sharma missed out on the 2011 World Cup. Only Virat Kohli played in 2011, 2015 and 2019, and this 2023 World Cup will be his fourth. But people say he hasn't won an ICC tournament. He (Virat) has won ICC tournaments in 2011, and in 2013 when he won the Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma has also won the Champions Trophy. So, we can give them the space, guys. They are playing bilateral series, IPL and so many other matches. But when it comes to ICC tournaments, you need those crucial moments to go your way," Ashwin added.