Ravi Ashwin points out reasons behind Bazball’s failure in India

Bazball has gone for a toss following England’s 1-4 series loss at the hands of India in away conditions. Captain Ben Stokes and his touring English side won the first Test in Hyderabad but lost the remaining four matches to surrender the five-match series, leading to everyone questioning their ultra-attacking approach. Ravi Ashwin, India’s protagonist in their massive win, shared his thoughts on why a process that he thinks has a future failed in India this time.

From playing his 100th Test (in Dharamsala) to picking his 500th Test wicket (becoming the second Indian after Kumble), Ashwin achieved several records during the home series against England. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin addressed the reasons behind why Bazball failed in India.

The ace spinner admitted that though England’s newest approach put India under tremendous pressure throughout the series, the Indian Team maintaining the right balance helped them cross the line on four out of five occasions.

“So many people have commented that they lost 1-4, but in my opinion, we really came under immense pressure in the series. If the team manages to get the right balance, it is bound for success,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Citing the example of Zak Crawley’s dismissal in the first innings of the final Test (in Dharamsala), Ashwin explained where England went wrong in their approach and how it affected their game and result.

“Kuldeep’s Zak Crawley dismissal was a beauty. He had hit a boundary between covers and mid-off just on over back. So he was in good flow. The gap still existed as bait for him. He tried again, got cramped, and the ball passed between his gates. He had already hit four-five boundaries. It’s not that we bowled fuller suddenly.

“When such a high-risk shot is played, he loses his wicket. Crawley’s scores in the 60s and 70s are pearls that missed becoming a hundred because of his high-risk cricket,” Ashwin, who picked nine wickets in the last Test, said.

England missed a chance

Seemingly impressed with Bazball and England's road to this India series, Ashwin said England missed a massive opportunity by ruining it themselves and that Stokes and England can learn from this series loss.

“Bazball is about the transfer of pressure onto the opponents. But after the transfer of pressure, what happens? They should be like, ‘We have to make them pay!’ If they manage to do that, then the game is on. This series would have gone their way with the inexperience we had (in our ranks).