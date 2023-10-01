Ravi Ashwin gives HONEST reply when told to recall Shahid Afridi's two sixes in 2014 Asia Cup

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, in an honest reply to an X user, admitted that Shahid Afridi's two sixes in the Asia Cup 2014 were 'really good shots.' Ashwin wrote the comments while a user tried to troll him on X by making him remember Afridi's twin sixes. The whole thread started when Ashwin replied to a Dinesh Karthik post.

Karthik, one of the commentators in upcoming ODI World Cup, tagged Ashwin as he waited for the bowler for an interview on the sidelines of India's warm up game against England on September 30. A user, by the name of Sawal Meer Khan, then wrote in reply to Ashwin: 'Shahid Afridi Still remembers those two sixes'

Ashwin, known for his wit and intelligence, immediately admitted to the shots being really good and replied: 'Those were really good shots man. Really admired him as a great ball striker.' Have a look at the conversation here:

Those were really good shots man.

— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2023

The two sixes had ensured Pakistan beat arch-rivals India in a thrilling Asia Cup 2014 contest. Pakistan needed 10 off the final over with two wickets left while chasing 246. Ashwin took a wicket off his first ball of the final over before Shahid Afridi got the strike on the third ball. The Pakistan all-rounder then smashed two back-to-back sixes off Ashwin and took his team home.

As for Ashwin, the veteran spinner is currently with India World Cup squad into which he made a dramatic last-minute entry. Ashwin was overlooked when the BCCI had announced a 15-member team earlier in September. An injury to India's world cup-bound spinner Axar Patel in the recently-concluded Asia Cup meant that there was a spot vacant.

The BCCI then included Ashwin for three-match series against Australia after the Asia Cup 2023 and subsequently named him as Axar's replacement in the World Cup squad. This would be Ashwin's second appearance in the World Cup, having already played in the 2011 edition which India had won.

