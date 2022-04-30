Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to continue their winning run while Mumbai Indians will be in hunt for their first win of the season as they face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. RR are currently second in the points table while MI are struggling at the last spot.

Head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other 25 times in total and Mumbai Indians hold a slim 13-12 lead over Rajasthan Royals. However, the record has been completely one-sided since 2018 as RR have won six out of nine encounters against MI – the best show by any side against the five-time winners.

Stats

The spin partnership of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin can be bad news for Kieron Pollard as he averages below 20 against both of them and the duo has dismissed him five times each. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah has a brilliant record against the destructive RR opener Jos Buttler who averages just 12.25 against the Indian fast bowlers with four dismissals.

Trivia

It has been a horrible season for Mumbai Indians and they are just one loss away from equalling the worst run in the history of IPL by any team. On the other hand, RR skipper Sanju Samson will be looking for some luck as he has lost the toss in seven out of their eight matches this season.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

Complete squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Kumar Kartikeya Singh