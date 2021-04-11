Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler reveals one record he wishes to break in IPL

As Rajasthan Royals (RR) gear up to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 opener against Punjab Kings on Monday, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said that he wishes to break the record of most sixes in an IPL match.

The record of most sixes in an IPL match stands with Chris Gayle, who smashed 17 sixes against Pune Warriors in 2013 when he was with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Gayle had hammered 175 not-out in that knock.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jos Buttler was asked a few questions regarding the IPL 2021. One of which was “Which IPL record would you like to break?”

“Most sixes in a match,” Jos Buttler replied.

While Buttler is regarded as one of the most dangerous batsmen in white-ball cricket, hitting 17 sixes in an IPL match is a challenge that should sit well with the England batsman. However, the most sixes Buttler has hit in an IPL innings is seven during his 89-run knock against Chennai Super Kings in 2019.

Buttler is likely to open for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 and with smaller grounds in India, he would look to achieve the record if he gets it going from the word go.

The swashbuckling batsman said that “variety” is the strength of the Rajasthan Royals.

Royals would be looking to win the trophy for the first time since IPL 2008 and with Sanju Samson set to lead the side, the Rajasthan outfit would be looking for a fresh start with new ideas. They have Kumar Sangakkara on board as the Director of Cricket.