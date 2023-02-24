Rafael Nadal will remain the biggest rival I ever had in my career, says Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic hailed young Carlos Alcaraz as he has been playing at an amazing level but still does not consider the world number two as his rival. The Serbian feels Rafael Nadal will 'remain the biggest rival' in his career.
After his triumph in the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic won his 22 Grand Slam title, levelling with Rafael Nadal. The two long-time rivals will lock horns once again during the forthcoming French Open as it will be a fight between the experienced duo to move a step ahead of the other.
Prior to the French Open, Djokovic hailed young sensation Carlos Alcaraz -- who is one spot below the Serbian in the ATP rankings (i.e. at No. 2 spot) -- but says he doesn't consider him as a rival. The world number one stated that Nadal will 'remain the biggest rival I ever had in my career'.
"Alcaraz is playing at a great level. I cannot call him my main rival. My main rival is still Nadal, you know, even though Alcaraz is obviously number 2 [in the world rankings]. He was number 1, he has won a Slam,” said Djokovic.
He further asserted, "Nadal has been the biggest rival, and he probably will remain the biggest rival I ever had in my career."
'Alcaraz is arguably the next biggest thing in our sport'
Djokovic went on to laud the the 19-year-old Alcaraz. The Spaniard has made heads turn in his short career so far, winning the US Open 2022 along with reaching the quarters in French Open and fourth-round in Wimbledon last year. Hence, the Serbian said, "It's amazing that he is able to find the top level right away. That is actually a characteristic of a mature player. He doesn't have so much experience, but he is showing maturity very early on, and with the way he handles himself on and off the court."
Nonetheless, the No. 1 ranked player still believes someone like Alcaraz cannot be termed as his rival as he is doing great things but since the last year and a half only. "He is a great guy and has a very good team of people around him. He deserves all his success and he is, I think, bringing some new, fresh energy into tennis, you know. He is a very dynamic player and personality and is very liked all around the world. So he deserves everything. He is arguably the next biggest thing in our sport or he is already there. I just feel the rivalry with Nadal is something that is difficult to eliminate just because someone is doing great things in the last year and a half, you know,” Djokovic concluded.