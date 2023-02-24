Rafael Nadal will remain the biggest rival I ever had in my career, says Novak Djokovic

After his triumph in the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic won his 22 Grand Slam title, levelling with Rafael Nadal. The two long-time rivals will lock horns once again during the forthcoming French Open as it will be a fight between the experienced duo to move a step ahead of the other.

Prior to the French Open, Djokovic hailed young sensation Carlos Alcaraz -- who is one spot below the Serbian in the ATP rankings (i.e. at No. 2 spot) -- but says he doesn't consider him as a rival. The world number one stated that Nadal will 'remain the biggest rival I ever had in my career'.

"Alcaraz is playing at a great level. I cannot call him my main rival. My main rival is still Nadal, you know, even though Alcaraz is obviously number 2 [in the world rankings]. He was number 1, he has won a Slam,” said Djokovic.

He further asserted, "Nadal has been the biggest rival, and he probably will remain the biggest rival I ever had in my career."

'Alcaraz is arguably the next biggest thing in our sport'

Djokovic went on to laud the the 19-year-old Alcaraz. The Spaniard has made heads turn in his short career so far, winning the US Open 2022 along with reaching the quarters in French Open and fourth-round in Wimbledon last year. Hence, the Serbian said, "It's amazing that he is able to find the top level right away. That is actually a characteristic of a mature player. He doesn't have so much experience, but he is showing maturity very early on, and with the way he handles himself on and off the court."