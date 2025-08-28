Racism at US Open 2025? Taylor Townsend-Jelena Ostapenko get into heated argument

The US Open 2025 continues to create buzz and it is not exactly about the matches being played in the year's last major. The latest drama happened between American Taylor Townsend and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko during their round 2 women's singles match at the Flushing Meadows. Homegirl Townsend won the match eventually against former French Open winner but things got ugly and a heated argument followed with the crowd throwing in so boos as well. All over a net-point which went in favour of Townsend.

Taylor Townsend - Jelena Ostapenko US Open 2025 Fight

Ostapenko accused Townsend of not apologising after a net shot went in the latter's favour. It didn't matter in the result in the end as Townsend sent Ostapenko packing with a 7-5, 6-1 in straight set win in the second round but the 25th seed took it seriously. When the players had an obligatory handshake after the match, Ostapenko seemed to have made a comment and the argument continued from there on.

When asked what happened, Townsend said: "She told me I have no education, no class, and to see what happens if we play each other outside of the US."

Ostapenko, on the other hand, decided to voice out her frustrations on social media and said: "I told my opponent she didn't say sorry [for the net cord], but her answer was that she doesn't have to say sorry at all. If she plays in her homeland it doesn't mean she can behave and do whatever she wants."

Was Ostapenko being a racist?

Twonsend, who is of African-American heritage, said she did not take Ostapenko's comment in "that way." The 29-year-old American, however, acknowledged "stigma in our community of being not educated, and all of the things, when it's the furthest thing from the truth."