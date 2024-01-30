R Ashwin is India's second highest run-scorer: Harbhajan Singh on hosts' inexperienced squad for 2nd Test

On Monday (Jan 29), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and versatile batter KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test versus England, Visakhapatnam, due to injury concerns. Thus, the board named three players as replacements including spinner Sourabh Kumar, batter Sarfaraz Khan and spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar. Thus, India's revamped squad for the Vizag Test is quite an inexperienced one and former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh raised his concerns on the injury-hit unit.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan raised concerns on India's inexperience and pointed out that frontline spinner R Ashwin is the second-highest run-getter in India's updated squad for the upcoming Test in Visakhapatnam.

“The team looks decent, but lacks experience. Yes, there is Rohit Sharma, but the next best run-scorer is Ashwin. In terms of batting, the line-up looks weak. And if they play on a turning track, which I feel they will because they have added Washington Sundar while having Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin and Axar Patel,” Harbhajan said after the squad announcement.

Talking about the first Test, India conceded the momentum after taking a 190-run lead. England rode on Ollie Pope's 196 in their second essay to setup a tricky 231-run target for the home side. In reply, the hosts got dismissed for 202 to lose by 28 runs as debutant spinner Tom Hartley ended with a seven-fer.

India squad for 2nd Test vs England