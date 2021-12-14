'Questions will be raised': Former Pakistan captain on Virat Kohli missing ODI series against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be missing the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. Rohit had been named the vice-captain of the side ahead of the tour but the injury means he will not be able to recover in time for the series.

While Rohit will miss the Test series, Virat Kohli is likely to miss the ODI leg of the South Africa tour. India are scheduled to play three Tests followed by three ODIs against the Proteas. As per reports, Kohli has decided to pull out of the ODI series due to personal reasons as the series coincides with the birthday of his daughter Vamika.

Kohli had reportedly informed the BCCI in advance that he will be needing a break in January and thus is likely to miss the ODI rubber. Reacting to the reports of Kohli missing the ODI series, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has said the decision is certain to raise questions.

“Questions would be raised on what is happening. Not everybody would take the reason that’s coming out, that he (Kohli) wants to be with family. I really can’t stay much about it and don’t want to speculate. It could just be a coincidence that Rohit will be unavailable for the Test matches in South Africa and Kohli (reportedly) for the one-dayers. Having said that, if this carries on, we would soon come to know what’s going on," Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The reports of Kohli's decision to pull out from the ODI series have surfaced just days after he was replaced by Rohit as the ODI captain of the Indian team. The BCCI had in a press release confirmed that Rohit will be leading India in ODIs as well going forward without any explanation from the selectors on the reason behind the decision.

Butt admitted not having Kohli will be a huge setback for India and a great advantage for South Africa, who will be fancying their chances against the Men in Blue. Butt also said India will miss Rohit's presence in Tests as the Hitman was the leading run-getter for the team in Tests this year.

“India are likely to miss both (Rohit and Kohli) in one series each. It will be a question mark for India to fill their places in the two series’. At the same time, it will be a big relief for the opposition since both are main players. Rohit’s mere presence makes a difference and it’s a big loss at the top of the order (in Tests)," said Butt.

Rohit has been replaced by India A batter Priyank Panchal. He is expected to recover in time for the ODI series against South Africa and is likely to be available to lead the side but will miss the entire three-match Test series which gets underway from December 26.