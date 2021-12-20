'Quality practice, good intensity': Rahul Dravid gives pep talk to Indian players ahead of SA Tests - WATCH

The Indian cricket team's preparations are underway ahead of the start of the three-match Test series against South Africa. Virat Kohli & Co. have been undergoing intense training sessions in Centurion ahead of the series-opener as they aim to get off to a winning start against the hosts.

BCCI on Monday shared a video of the Indian players enjoying a training session at the SuperSport Park where head coach Rahul Dravid was seen giving a pep talk to the team. The video started with Dravid encouraging the players for an intense and quality practice session before batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey gave a rundown of the conditions in Centurion.

"Next three days are going to be really important in terms of our preparation and getting ourselves right for the first Test match," Dravid can be heard telling the players in the video shared by BCCI.

"Okay, just quality practice and good intensity," he added.

Batting coach Rathour then shared details of India's batting practice session ahead of the first Test and said it was a tough day for the batters as the conditions were overcast and they had to bat on the centre wicket. The likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin and others can be seen facing the pacers in the nets amid overcast conditions in Centurion.

"So today was a centre wicket practice session. Unfortunately for us, it was a fresh wicket with overcast conditions, pretty challenging for the batters. So the way they went about it today, extremely happy," said Rathour.

Star batter Shreyas Iyer also made an appearance in the video and spoke about the conditions in Centurion and revealed that there is grass on the pitch which means the pacers are expected to get better assistance throughout the first Test.