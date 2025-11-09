/PWL 2026: Bayramov leads Delhi Dangal Warriors into semifinals with dramatic win

Delhi Dangal Warriors sealed a spectacular semi-final berth with a 5-4 win over Punjab Royals in the final league match of the Pro Wrestling League 2026 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Thursday (Jan 29). Delhi stunned Punjab with an outright win to secure second place, ruling out technical interference in their journey to the final four.

Delhi’s decisive moment arrived in the eighth tie of the match, where Player of the Match Turan Bayramov produced a dominant performance to outclass U23 Asian Champion, Chandermohan and level the tie at 4–4, effectively securing Delhi’s place in the last four. Earlier, Fighter of the Match Ana Godinez kept Punjab firmly in contention with a high-quality win in the women’s 62kg contest, ensuring the contest went down to the wire.



Punjab Royals, already assured of a semi-final berth with six points, began the tie strongly in the 76kg women’s category as Priya Malik edged Anastasiya Alpyeeva 2–0 in a disciplined tactical contest. Delhi responded emphatically in the 86kg men’s category through Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar, who overwhelmed Sandeep Maan with relentless offense to register a commanding 20–7 win and bring the tie level.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Delhi then surged ahead as captain Sujeet Kalkal delivered a composed 10–1 victory over Anuj Kumar in the 65kg men’s tie, before Shubham Kaushik followed up with a clinical 9–0 shutout against Chirag Chhikara to extend Delhi’s advantage to 3–1. Punjab pulled one back in the 57kg women’s category through Rajnita Jangra, who dictated proceedings against Karla Godinez Gonzalez to claim a 5–1 win.

The momentum swung again in the 62kg women’s bout, where Ana Godinez produced one of the standout contests of the night. Godinez opened up a decisive lead with a massive five-point throw in the first period and, despite resistance from Anjli in the second period, held her nerve to secure an 11–7 win and level the team score at 3–3.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Punjab then moved ahead for the first time since the opening contest as Meenakshi dominated Saarika in the 53kg women’s contest, forcing an injury stoppage after building a commanding lead to make it 4–3 in Punjab’s favour.

With Delhi’s semi-final hopes hanging in the balance, Turan Bayramov delivered when it mattered most. Facing U23 Asian Asian champion Chandermohan in the 74kg men’s bout, Bayramov absorbed early pressure before unleashing a scoring burst of takedowns and exposures across both periods, powering to an emphatic 18–8 victory to draw Delhi level at 4–4 and confirm qualification.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

The final bout was decided by forfeit in the 125kg men’s category, handing Ronak the win and sealing a 5–4 triumph for Delhi Dangal Warriors.

With this result, Delhi secures their semi-final berth and second place finish with six points and 24 bout wins, while Punjab Royals also advance, having already confirmed qualification earlier with six points. They finished fourth in the league stage with 23 bout wins.

(Inputs from Agencies)